Bigg Boss Season 17 : Kya Baat Hai! Elvish Yadav comes in support of Anurag says “ Not everything is shown he must be doing good but only the wrong things are shown”

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav took to social media and showed his support to Anurag where he said that the audience shouldn’t believe things through a small clip as the entire thing is never shown and the joker joke has gone way to ahead.
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17

MUMBAI : Elvish Yadav these days is making headlines as he has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2, where he won Rs. 25 Lakhs and took the trophy home.

He has created history as until today, no wild – card contestant has won any season of Bigg Boss. He broke the stereotype of a non – wild card winning the show.

This was a given that he would win the show as his fans had broken all records on social media. There was no doubt about his success.

His game was loved by the audience and hence, he won the game against Abhishek Malhan, who from day one was playing the game and was seen as a potential winner.

He had grabbed headlines for his friendship with Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Ashika Bhatia and Jiya Shankar.

Anurag UK7 Rider is a YouTuber and is a confirmed contestant in the Bigg Boss house but these days he is making headlines since Salman Khan has been targeting him for no reason and keeps telling him his faults.

Now  Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner  Elvish Yadav has come forward to support the YouTuber where he released a video saying that this joker joke is going too far and it needs to stop as people are judging him only by short video and the whole video isn’t shown to us.

He further said, “I don’t understand why whoever is doing what and they should show the whole clip as half things misleads the audience, but put yourself in his place and see am sure he is not wrong always”

Well, before entering the show Anuraga had met Elvish and took some tips from him in order to play the game and in the outside world they are good friends.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

