Bigg Boss Season 17: Kya Baat Hai! Isha Malviya becomes the new captain of the house

MUMBAI: One of the things that Bigg Boss is known for is for the tasks that the contestants do in the house in order to survive, especially the captaincy task which helps you to win the immunity pin and gets saved from elimination that would take place during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode.

Last week we did see that Bigg Boss has introduced the captaincy task for the first time in these two months and how Munawar became the new captain of the house and we did see how everyone did cooperate with him.

Once again Bigg Boss introduced the captaincy task and the contestants went all out to do it and at the end Isha Malviya won the task and became the captain of the house.

Isha has been a strong contestant in the house since day one and has shown her potential and made a place in the hearts of the audience.

She had made headlines for her relationship with Abhishek and Samarth who were her ex and present boyfriend.

Until today she is very vocal about what is right and wrong in the Bigg Boss house and takes a stand for the right thing and is quite vocal about her feelings.

Well, it will be interesting to see what kind of captain Isha will be and will she be able to manage the house?

Who she will support or who’s support she will get during this captaincy range is something you need to watch.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

