Bigg Boss Season 17 : Kya Baat Hai! Mannara Chopra reveals how Priyanka Chopra was the one who suggested changing her name for the movies

Mannara these days is making headlines for her stint in Bigg Boss and she is considered as one of the strongest contestants of the show now in a recent interview she revealed how Priyanka suggested her to change the name.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/02/2024 - 18:18
Mannara

MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra is an Indian actress and model who predominantly works in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films.

She has also won many awards down south and has been a successful actress there.

These days she is grabbing headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17.

Since day one she has been playing the game and she is the favorite of Bigg Boss and the audiences at times she is the favorite of Salman Khan as he does take her side.

( ALSO READ :Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Prince Narurla apologizes to Mannara Chopra says “I was wrong in judging her for her friendship with Munawar”

The one person she doesn’t get along with is Ankita Lokhande and they keep having fights in the house.

Her friendship with Munawar made headlines outside the house and the fans love to see them together but their friendship is on and off.

Now in one of her interviews she mentioned how Priyanka Chopra, her cousin, had mentioned changing her name for the movies.

The actress said “During the screening of my first movie Zid my sister Priyanka was also there and she had told me that the name Barbie won’t be suitable for the movies and people might not connect with the name and hence I changed it. My sisters name is “Mitali” and her name starts with “M” that’s how Mannara came up and it means someone who shines”

Well, there is no doubt that today Mannara has become a household name and she has a massive fan following.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Must Read: Check out Mannara Chopra’s boyfriends!

 


 

About Author

