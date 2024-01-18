Bigg Boss Season 17 : Kya Baat Hai! Mannara Chopra’s cousin sister and actress Meera Chopra lashes out at Isha Malviya for targeting her sisters says “Isha has a gutter mouth”

MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra is an Indian actress and model who predominantly works in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films.

She has also won many awards down south and has been a successful actress there.

These days she is grabbing headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17.

Since day one she has been playing the game and she is the favorite of Bigg Boss and the audiences at times. She is the favorite of Salman Khan as he does take her side.

The one person she doesn’t get along with is Ankita Lokhande and they keep having fights in the house.

Her friendship with Munawar made headlines outside the house and the fans love to see them together but their friendship is on and off.

We have often seen them fighting and the arguments are really bad, though at times Munawar is clueless as to what the matter is.

Now in the upcoming episode, both Mannara and Isha would have an argument as the Mannara would be supporting Munawar and this doesn’t go down well with Isha.

She would go on to tell her the worst things and goes personal too. She tells her that she is the worst player of Bigg Boss and that she go to any level to win the game.

There were a lot of nasty comments thrown at her which didn’t go down well with the fans and Mannara’s family too.

Her cousin – sister and actress Meera Chopra has come out and lashed out at Isha for targeting Mannara and saying so much filth for her.

She took on to social media and captioned it saying “What a gutter contestant and what a gutter mentality. Isha has a gutter mouth. Proud of #barbie ( Mannara) for maintaining her dignity”

Well, there is no doubt that Mannara is one of the strong contestants of the house and she has had fights with many contestants but she has come a long way in the show and has reached the finale week.

