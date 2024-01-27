Bigg Boss Season 17: Kya Baat Hai! Pooja Bhatt gives the best advice to Mannara Chopra as she enters the house

MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra is an Indian actress and model who predominantly works in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films.

She has also won many awards down south and has been a successful actress there.

These days she is grabbing headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17.

Since day one she has been playing the game and she is the favorite of Bigg Boss and the audiences at times. She is the favorite of Salman Khan as he does take her side.

The one person she doesn’t get along with is Ankita Lokhande and they keep having fights in the house.

Her friendship with Munawar made headlines outside the house and the fans love to see them together but their friendship is on and off.

We have often seen them fighting and the arguments are really bad, though at times Munawar is clueless as to what the matter is.

Now she has become one of the finalists of the show and she is giving a good competition to the rest of the finalists.

In the upcoming episode, Pooja Bhatt will be entering the house to support Mannara where she will tell her that she is here to heal her and that she needs to know how to handle the good things said to her and the bad things because the outside will treat her that way.

She even told her that she is very strong and she has a very soft heart and that is what the audience likes about her. She also said that people work to speak and spread negativity and she should not get affected by it.

Well, there is no doubt that Mannara is a strong personality and she has come a long way.

