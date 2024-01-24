Bigg Boss Season 17 : Kya Baat Hai! Priyanka Chopra gives this advice to cousin sister Mannara Chopra as she becomes the finalist of the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is almost coming to an end and the finale of the show will take place within four days, which is on Sunday.

Yesterday, we saw that the show got its top five finalists. Ankita, Arun, Munawar, Abhishek and Mannara are the finalists of the show.

The finale of the show will begin from 6 : 00 pm and will go until 12 : 00 Am at midnight.

All the finalists of the show are strong and it’s going to be difficult for the audience to judge who could be the winner of the show.

Mannara Chopra is an Indian actress and model who predominantly works in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films.

She has also won many awards down south and has been a successful actress there.

These days she is grabbing headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17.

Since day one she has been playing the game and she is the favorite of Bigg Boss and the audiences at times. She is the favorite of Salman Khan as he does take her side.

The one person she doesn’t get along with is Ankita Lokhande and they keep having fights in the house.

Her friendship with Munawar made headlines outside the house and the fans love to see them together but their friendship is on and off.

We have often seen them fighting and the arguments are really bad, though at times Munawar is clueless as to what the matter is.

Now since she reached the finale of the show her cousin sister Priyanka Chopra who is a global icon and superstar in the hindi film industry.

Priyanka took on to social media and shared a picture of Mannara and captioned it saying “Give it your best and forget about the rest”

Well, there is no doubt that Mannara has played the game and the audience loved it and hence she has become the finalist of the show.

