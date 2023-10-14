Bigg Boss Season 17 : Kya Baat Hai! This is a special room in the Bigg Boss house

Tomorrow the new season of Bigg Boss will begin and the contestants will enter the show and the fans are super excited for the show. Here we bring you some details about the special room in the house.
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss is back with a new season and almost all the celebrities are locked in for the new season and tomorrow they fans would know who the contestants would be.

This time the theme of the show is couples vs singles.

Yesterday we did see how Salman Khan visited the sets of the show and also did the tour of the Bigg Boss house and showed the audience a glimpse of it.

Tomorrow the contestants will enter the show and begin their game then.

As per sources and fan clubs there is a special room in the Bigg Boss house called the "Archive Room".

( ALSO READ :Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! MTV Splitsvilla contestant Kavian Almasifar to participate in the show?

In this room some selected contestants can revisit any particular conversation, incident, and fight that occurred in the house in this season or the previous seasons.

This is something new as this kind of a room wasn't there in the previous seasons and it will be interesting to see the contestants perform over here.

Well, this year the house is divided into two parts Dil, Dimag and Dum where the couples will be living in the Dil part whereas Dimag main the most clever one and mid game contestants and Dum people with no luxury life.

The fans are excited for the new season and cannot wait to know the contestants of the show.

For more news and updates on television and movies stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! MTV Splitsvilla contestant Kavian Almasifar to participate in the show?

 

 

 

