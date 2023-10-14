Bigg Boss Season 17 : Must Read! Check out the five changes that one get to see in the Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss Season 17 will begin from tomorrow and the fans are super excited and here we bring the changes in the show that the fans would get to see.
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about. In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss is back with a new season and almost all the celebrities are locked in for the new season.

This time the theme of the show is couples vs singles.

Yesterday we did see how Salman Khan visited the sets of the show and also did the tour of the Bigg Boss house and showed the audience a glimpse of it.

Tomorrow the contestants will enter the show and begin their game then.

As per sources and fan clubs there are some changes that have been brought in the current season of the show.

For the first time they wouldn't be a captain, no Jail and no dining table as their house will have a huge kitchen like a cafe like the European Bigg Boss house.

Plus the house is divided into three parts Dil, Dimag and Dum and the contestants will be given their sections as per their entry.

Couples will be in the Dil room where they would get all the luxury, whereas Dimag section of Bigg Boss' favourite contestants would be there and Dum will be a place where those contestants would be living where they would have to fight for luxury.

Well, it seems like the concept of the show is different and it will be interesting to see these changes in the show.

