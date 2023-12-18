Bigg Boss Season 17 : Must Read! Know more about Ayesha Khan the wild card entry who put allegations on Munawar Faruqui

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is ready for the biggest twist in the show as they are all set to introduce a new wild card entry in the show.

Influencer Ayesha Khan is all set to enter the house as a wild card contestant and she is all set to begin her journey in the Bigg Boss house.

Ayesha came into the picture when she gave an explosive interview to a media portal putting some serious allegations against Munawar.

The actress has taken an indirect dig at him where she said that he was dating her despite already being in a relationship. The standup comedian told her that he wanted to date her and stated that he has broken up with his girlfriend Nazila.

In one of the interviews she also said that she is entering the show as she wants to expose Munawar and show the real face to the audience.

Here we bring you some of the unknown facts of Ayesha Khan :

1. Ayesha is a very popular social media influencer and she has a good fan following.

2. She is also a successful model who has done advertisements and a few music videos.

3. Her claim to fame was when she came out and exposed Munawar and told everyone how he has been two – timing and he asked her out even when he was in a relationship. Her comments went viral on social media in no time.

4. The influencer has almost 2.1 million fans on social media.

5. Before becoming so famous she has also worked as Assistant director in many projects.

6. She has been part of many Punjabi pop culture music videos where she has collaborated with the most successful singers in Punjab.

7. Her music video with singer Karan Randhawa hit 10 million views in no time when it came to the viewership on YouTube.

8. She has also been part of quite a few south movies.

Well, there is no doubt that Ayesha is quite a successful personality and now with her journey in the Bigg Boss house the fan following is going to reach huge heights.

