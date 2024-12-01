Bigg Boss Season 17: Oh No! Karan Johar bashes Isha Malviya and supports Abhishek Kumar tells the actress that her favorite thing is to be behind Abhishek

MUMBAI : The “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode is one of the most anticipated and awaited episodes of Bigg Boss.

This week as we had reported that Salman Khan won’t be hosting the show and Karan Johar has taken over, the superstar has prior commitments.

The week was dedicated to “Family” where the family members came and met their loved ones after almost three months.

Once again this week Isha and Abhishek had a huge fight where Isha will try and poke Abhishek and will tell him things that will provoke him and the actor in return will tell her that he doesn’t want to talk to her and not to fight with him.

But she doesn’t listen to him and continues to fight with him which doesn’t go down well with the actor.

Now during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode Karan Johar will support Abhishek Kumar and will lash out at Isha for only talking about Abhishek and tells her that she has no game either than Abhihshek.

He tells her how much she will sail on him and on his content and that she should move on from it.

Well, it will be interesting to see what would Isha say in defense because now it’s becoming evident that she is constantly poking Abhishek.

