Bigg Boss Season 17 : OH NO! Mannara Chopra and Vicky Jain at loggerheads as the latter nominates her during nomination

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is nearing its finale and the contestants are going all out to prove themselves in the game.

Bigg Boss will announce the nomination task where the contestants would have to vote each other.

In the new promo Bigg Boss will ask who all wants to nominate Mannara and Isham Samarth and Vicky Jain nominated her.

Mannara would be upset and heartbroken as Vicky Jain would nominate her which she didn’t expect.

She gets into a fight with him and calls his relationship hypocrisy and tells him that he makes friends as per his wife’s convenience.

Mannara is hurt as the past few weeks Vicky and she have built a great bond of friendship and they used to speak and spend time together.

In fact, recently he had a huge fight with Ankita when it came to his friendship with Mannara because he was clear that he wouldn’t break friendship with her and will continue to talk to her.

For the actress it came as a shock when she nominated him and she couldn’t accept it.

A big argument will take place in between the two and Ankita will be seen coming in between and solving the issue.

Well, it seems like this between them wouldn’t get solved so soon and the fight wouldn’t go on for a while.

Do you think Vicky did right by nominating Mannar?

