Bigg Boss Season 17 : OH NO! Mannara Chopra and Vicky Jain at loggerheads as the latter nominates her during nomination

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved shows on television and now the nomination task would take place where Vicky would nominate Mannara and post that a huge fight will burst out between the two.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/09/2024 - 19:20
Mannara

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is nearing its finale and the contestants are going all out to prove themselves in the game.

Bigg Boss will announce the nomination task where the contestants would have to vote each other.

In the new promo Bigg Boss will ask who all wants to nominate Mannara and Isham Samarth and Vicky Jain nominated her.

Mannara would be upset and heartbroken as Vicky Jain would nominate her which she didn’t expect.

She gets into a fight with him and calls his relationship hypocrisy and tells him that he makes friends as per his wife’s convenience.

Mannara is hurt as the past few weeks Vicky and she have built a great bond of friendship and they used to speak and spend time together.

ALSO READ :Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Mannara Chopra and Ayesha Khan lash out at Munawar Faruqui and expose his double standards, say “If I love you, I will tell it in front of the whole world, but you have confused me completely”

In fact, recently he had a huge fight with Ankita when it came to his friendship with Mannara because he was clear that he wouldn’t break friendship with her and will continue to talk to her.

For the actress it came as a shock when she nominated him and she couldn’t accept it.

A big argument will take place in between the two and Ankita will be seen coming in between and solving the issue.

Well, it seems like this between them wouldn’t get solved so soon and the fight wouldn’t go on for a while.

Do you think Vicky did right by nominating Mannar?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Munawar Faruqui denies having any feelings for Ayesha Khan

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors Elvish Yadav TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/09/2024 - 19:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! "It is the honesty sincerity and hard work which is keep actors from 90s going till today" Raveena Tandon
MUMBAI: Actress Raveena Tandon has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience and winning more and more...
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin child artist Aria Sakariya roped in for Star Plus upcoming show “Aankh Micholi”
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Imlie : Wow! Agastya knows the truth behind Imlie’s collaboration with Vishwa
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap; we now...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OH NO! Mannara Chopra and Vicky Jain at loggerheads as the latter nominates her during nomination
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is nearing its finale and the contestants are going all out to prove themselves in the game...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Ankita Lokhande feels heartbroken as her mother – in – law talks about her kicking incident, the actress says “My father has passed away, please don’t bring him into this”
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well when it comes to TRP ratings and is among the top twenty shows when it comes...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Arun Srikanth Mashetty breaks down as his wife informs him about the miscarriage she has two months ago
MUMBAI: The one episode that the audience waits to watch is the “Family Week” where the parents come and meet the...
Recent Stories
Raveena
Exclusive! "It is the honesty sincerity and hard work which is keep actors from 90s going till today" Raveena Tandon
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aria
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin child artist Aria Sakariya roped in for Star Plus upcoming show “Aankh Micholi”
Ankita
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Ankita Lokhande feels heartbroken as her mother – in – law talks about her kicking incident, the actress says “My father has passed away, please don’t bring him into this”
Arun
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Arun Srikanth Mashetty breaks down as his wife informs him about the miscarriage she has two months ago
Bigg Boss Season 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui’s sister royally ignored Ayesha Khan as she meets Mannara Chopra and the rest of the contestants
Prem
Will the Stars align for Bigg Boss 17 contestants as Astrologer Prem Jyotish returns?
Teri Meri Doriyaann
A Bollywood Singer To Grace The Lohri Festivities In The Star Plus Show Teri Meri Doriyaann?