Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Abhishek and Arun break down requests Bigg Boss to not evict Sunny Arya

Abhishek and Sunny get into a physical fight owing to which Bigg Boss would take the decision of evicting Sunny that would shock the contestants and Abhishek and Varun break down and request Bigg Boss to take the eviction decision back.
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing extremely well and it’s among the top ten shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.

One of the reasons is because of the content that the contestants are giving and keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

In the upcoming episode, Sunny and Abhishek will have a fight with each other and she would get into a physical fight with the actor which is against the moral rules of the show.

Sunny would get so mad at Abhishek as he was targeting his friend Arun and was standing with him and hence he came in between of the fight.

During the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode Abhishek once again will have a fight with Arun and would break down and take a stand for himself and tells Bigg Boss that when Sunny has gone physical with him he demands he gets evicted from the show.

Now during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode,  Karan Johar will announce that what Sunny did was wrong and that  he would have to get evicted from the show.

This comes as a shock to the contestants and Abhishek and Arun plead and break down in front of Bigg Boss and request him not to evict Sunny and all the contestants are left shocked.

Well, there is no doubt that though Sunny didn’t do much in the show he got along with each of the contestants and there was a friendship and understanding between them.

Whether he would be evicted or no one would get to know in today’s episode.

What do you think is the eviction fair as in the past also a lot of physical violence has taken place but no such action was taken?

Let us know in the comments below.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 12/02/2023 - 16:35

