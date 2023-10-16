Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt get separated; Aishwarya Sharma lives in the Dil section whereas Neil Bhatt is in the Dimag section

Neil and Aishwarya entered the show as a couple but now in the house they had to live separately; for this shocking reason.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 15:45
1

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 has begun and Salman Khan gave a smashing performance and began the new season.

Bigg Boss introduced the audience with three parts of the house Dil, Dimaag and Dum and also explained how in Dil the couples will stay, Dimaag will be contestants who Bigg Boss will be partial to and give special powers and Dum contestants will have to fight for the luxury and comfort life.

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Aurag Dobale, Munawar Faruqui, Manaara Chopra, Isha Malvia, Abhishek Kumar, Sonali Bansal, Jigna Vohra, Sana Raees Khan, Riku Dhawan, Naved, Sunny Arya are the confirmed contestants of the show. 

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Kya Baat Hai! Check out the special room in the Bigg Boss house

Aishwarya chose the Dil Room whereas Neil wanted to go in the Dimag room and hence he told her to change but she refused and hence they are living separately. 

Aishwarya entered the Dil room and Neil had to stay in the Dum room.

This has broken their hearts as they have accepted to stay together but they have lost hope and told they would play the game and come together.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Neil and Aishwarya would be playing the game separately.

What do you think about this change?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ ; Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exlcusive! Salman Khan begins the shoot of the new season this is when the contestants will enter the house and begin to play the game

 

 
 

