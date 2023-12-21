Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Ankita Lokhande asks Vicky Jain for a divorce for this shocking reason

Ankita and Vicky are coming across as strong contestants of the show and since day one they are doing good. Now in one of the episodes Ankita will ask Vicky for a divorcé.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 12/21/2023 - 17:13
Bigg Boss Season 17

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well when it comes to TRP ratings and is among the top twenty shows when it comes to TRP ratings.

Ankita and Vicky are coming out as very strong contestants of the show as since day one they have been playing the game and making their place strong in the audience's hearts.

We have often seen them fighting and having issues where they two keep blaming each other for some or the other reason, and the netizens feel that they would have issues post the show as Vicky doesn’t talk properly to Ankita.

Ankita has broken down in the show and has revealed that she doesn’t know what is going wrong between Vicky and her.

The latest development that has taken place in the show is the entry of Ayesha Khan as a wild card contestant.

( ALSO READ - Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Check out the three contestants from Bigg Boss OTT who will again participate in Bigg Boss Season 17; read to know more

In one of the episodes Vicky was seen talking to Ayesha Khan about people getting married and how things change and how one is happy being single as life gets spoiled after being married.

On hearing this, Ankita gets very angry and in her stern voice tells Vicky that if he is not happy then they should get a divorce.

Everyone is shocked to see what Ankita just said but then Vicky doesn’t take it seriously though the actress sounded serious.

Well, it seems like things aren’t going well with Ankita and Vicky and post the show there could  be a possibility of them separating as what is shown on the show hits to that.

It will be interesting to see how Ankita and Vicky mend their differences.

What do you think would be the fate of Ankita and Vicky’s marriage?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( Also Read :Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Check out the three contestants from Bigg Boss OTT who will again participate in Bigg Boss Season 17; read to know more

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Khichdi 2 navid sole Nidhi Shah
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 12/21/2023 - 17:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Box office! Animal surpasses Gadar 2 collection, whereas Sam Bahadur continues the average run
MUMBAI : Movie Animal has been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts of millions ever since it was...
Fashion Faceoff: Who carried the denim on black top style better – Suhana Khan or Shanaya Kapoor?
MUMBAI : Denims are the perfect if you want to be comfortable and easy going at a casual or a party night, after all,...
BARC Ratings: YRKKH sees a jump in TRPs enters top five shows; BKAS sees a rise in TRP; Bigg Boss sees a drop; Kumkum Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi sees huge drop in TRP; GHKKPM tops the list followed by Imlie, Anupamaa, YRKKH and Shiv Tandav
MUMBAI : The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which...
Congrats! Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre look all things divine and romantic as they get hitched for life (View Pics)
MUMBAI : The wedding season has kickstarted and now we shall see many celebrities who are of marriageable age getting...
Exclusive: Jay Pathak, Vidhaan Sharma and Alisha Prajapati roped in for Shashi Sumeet Productions’ next for Star Plus!
MUMBAI : It’s raining news on TellyChakkar!There are a lot of new shows in the making and one of them is Shashi Sumeet...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Ankita Lokhande asks Vicky Jain for a divorce for this shocking reason
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well when it comes to TRP ratings and is among the top twenty shows when it comes...
Recent Stories
Animal
Box office! Animal surpasses Gadar 2 collection, whereas Sam Bahadur continues the average run
Latest Video
Related Stories
BARC Ratings
BARC Ratings: YRKKH sees a jump in TRPs enters top five shows; BKAS sees a rise in TRP; Bigg Boss sees a drop; Kumkum Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi sees huge drop in TRP; GHKKPM tops the list followed by Imlie, Anupamaa, YRKKH and Shiv Tandav
Shrenu Parikh
Congrats! Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre look all things divine and romantic as they get hitched for life (View Pics)
Sachin Tyagi
Exclusive: Sachin Tyagi’s character in Anupamaa to go the English Vinglish way!
Anupamaa
Audience Verdict: Netizens don’t appreciate the post-leap drama in Anupamaa; here’s why…
Mannara Chopra
Must Read: Check out Mannara Chopra’s boyfriends!
Neil Bhatt
Bigg Boss 17: OMG! Neil Bhatt accuses Ankita Lokhande of cheating during the captaincy task, loses his cool