Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Ankita Lokhande asks Vicky Jain for a divorce for this shocking reason

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well when it comes to TRP ratings and is among the top twenty shows when it comes to TRP ratings.

Ankita and Vicky are coming out as very strong contestants of the show as since day one they have been playing the game and making their place strong in the audience's hearts.

We have often seen them fighting and having issues where they two keep blaming each other for some or the other reason, and the netizens feel that they would have issues post the show as Vicky doesn’t talk properly to Ankita.

Ankita has broken down in the show and has revealed that she doesn’t know what is going wrong between Vicky and her.

The latest development that has taken place in the show is the entry of Ayesha Khan as a wild card contestant.

( ALSO READ - Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Check out the three contestants from Bigg Boss OTT who will again participate in Bigg Boss Season 17; read to know more

In one of the episodes Vicky was seen talking to Ayesha Khan about people getting married and how things change and how one is happy being single as life gets spoiled after being married.

On hearing this, Ankita gets very angry and in her stern voice tells Vicky that if he is not happy then they should get a divorce.

Everyone is shocked to see what Ankita just said but then Vicky doesn’t take it seriously though the actress sounded serious.

Well, it seems like things aren’t going well with Ankita and Vicky and post the show there could be a possibility of them separating as what is shown on the show hits to that.

It will be interesting to see how Ankita and Vicky mend their differences.

What do you think would be the fate of Ankita and Vicky’s marriage?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( Also Read :Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Check out the three contestants from Bigg Boss OTT who will again participate in Bigg Boss Season 17; read to know more