Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Ankita Lokhande breaks down talking about Sushant Singh Rajput says “ No one was there to stand for him so I did, he used to get effect with the ups and down and what people are talking about him on social media”

MUMBAI : Ankita Lokhande is currently making headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss Season 17 and she is playing the game exceptionally well and has been seen all over.

She is seen a strong contestant of the show who puts forth her points and fights for the right.

But the one thing that she is struggling with is handling her marriage in the Bigg Boss house where Vicky and she keep having fights and they are trying to figure out things when things go bad.

The actress is having massive fights with Aishwarya, KhanZaadi and Neil and that is quite evident in the episodes, but her fights with Aishwarya are grabbing a lot of headlines outside the house.

We also saw she had a good relationship with Isha but that fell apart post the nominations.

In yesterday’s episode once again Ankita broke down and spoke about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput where she told Abhishek that he was a very hardworking person and the hard work he did was another level.

She also mentioned that there was no one to stand for him and hence she stood for him as no one was standing for him, she also mentioned how he used to get affected when people used to talk about him on social media and as used to care about people.

The actress also said that she loves to talk about him and remember him in a good way because his hard work he used to do needs to be spoken about.

Well, Sushant and Ankita as a pair was loved by the audience and when their relationship broke in the year 2016 the fans were left shattered and heartbroken.

But today Ankita has moved on and is married to Vicky and has left her past behind.

