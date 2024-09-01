Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Ankita Lokhande feels heartbroken as her mother – in – law talks about her kicking incident, the actress says “My father has passed away, please don’t bring him into this”

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well when it comes to TRP ratings and is among the top twenty shows when it comes to TRP ratings.

Ankita Lokhande since day one has been seen as a strong contestant of the show and she has been ruling the Bigg Boss house.

She is very strong and opinionated and she put forth her points and is vocal about her feelings.

The one person she doesn’t get along with is Mannara and that is quite evident as they keep having fights.

But the biggest thing that she is facing in the house is her constant fights with Vicky Jain and that is something that is trending on social media.

The fans feel that the actress' marriage post the show as the way the fights are happening re hinting on it.

Many times she was also seen talking about her late ex – boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput and how creative he was. She also revealed the reason why he left her overnight and the relationship ended.

Now in the upcoming episode, the “Family Week” will take place where the contestant's family members will come and meet them. The “Freeze Task” would take place where the contestants would be in freeze. When the family members visit, they would be released slowly by Bigg Boss.

Vicky Jain’s mother will enter the house and speak to Ankita in a good manner where she would tell Ankita that when the incident had happened, her father – in – law called her mother and asked that can she kick her husband like this.

To which Ankita said you shouldn’t have called my mother. She is living alone and her father has passed away. They shouldn’t have involved her parents in it.

Well, it will be interesting to see if this thing would become an issue between Vicky and Ankita.

