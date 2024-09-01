Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Ankita Lokhande feels heartbroken as her mother – in – law talks about her kicking incident, the actress says “My father has passed away, please don’t bring him into this”

During the family week, Vicky Jain’s mother will enter the house and would speak to Ankita on the kick incident. She would reveal to her what her father – in - law told her mother which will shock the actress.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/09/2024 - 19:10
Ankita

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well when it comes to TRP ratings and is among the top twenty shows when it comes to TRP ratings.

Ankita Lokhande since day one has been seen as a strong contestant of the show and she has been ruling the Bigg Boss house.

She is very strong and opinionated and she put forth her points and is vocal about her feelings.

The one person she doesn’t get along with is Mannara and that is quite evident as they keep having fights.

But the biggest thing that she is facing in the house is her constant fights with Vicky Jain and that is something that is trending on social media.

The fans feel that the actress' marriage post the show as the way the fights are happening re hinting on it.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Mannara Chopra and Ayesha Khan lash out at Munawar Faruqui and expose his double standards, say “If I love you, I will tell it in front of the whole world, but you have confused me completely”

Many times she was also seen talking about her late ex – boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput and how creative he was. She also revealed the reason why he left her overnight and the relationship ended.

Now in the upcoming episode, the “Family Week” will take place where the contestant's family members will come and meet them. The “Freeze Task” would take place where the contestants would be in freeze. When the family members visit, they would be released slowly by Bigg Boss.

Vicky Jain’s mother will enter the house and speak to Ankita in a good manner where she would tell Ankita that when the incident had happened, her father – in – law called her mother and asked that can she kick her husband like this.

To which Ankita said you shouldn’t have called my mother. She is living alone and her father has passed away. They shouldn’t have involved her parents in it.

Well, it will be interesting to see if this thing would become an issue between Vicky and Ankita.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Munawar Faruqui denies having any feelings for Ayesha Khan

 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors Elvish Yadav TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/09/2024 - 19:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! "It is the honesty sincerity and hard work which is keep actors from 90s going till today" Raveena Tandon
MUMBAI: Actress Raveena Tandon has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience and winning more and more...
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin child artist Aria Sakariya roped in for Star Plus upcoming show “Aankh Micholi”
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Imlie : Wow! Agastya knows the truth behind Imlie’s collaboration with Vishwa
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap; we now...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OH NO! Mannara Chopra and Vicky Jain at loggerheads as the latter nominates her during nomination
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is nearing its finale and the contestants are going all out to prove themselves in the game...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Ankita Lokhande feels heartbroken as her mother – in – law talks about her kicking incident, the actress says “My father has passed away, please don’t bring him into this”
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well when it comes to TRP ratings and is among the top twenty shows when it comes...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Arun Srikanth Mashetty breaks down as his wife informs him about the miscarriage she has two months ago
MUMBAI: The one episode that the audience waits to watch is the “Family Week” where the parents come and meet the...
Recent Stories
Raveena
Exclusive! "It is the honesty sincerity and hard work which is keep actors from 90s going till today" Raveena Tandon
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aria
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin child artist Aria Sakariya roped in for Star Plus upcoming show “Aankh Micholi”
Mannara
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OH NO! Mannara Chopra and Vicky Jain at loggerheads as the latter nominates her during nomination
Arun
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Arun Srikanth Mashetty breaks down as his wife informs him about the miscarriage she has two months ago
Bigg Boss Season 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui’s sister royally ignored Ayesha Khan as she meets Mannara Chopra and the rest of the contestants
Prem
Will the Stars align for Bigg Boss 17 contestants as Astrologer Prem Jyotish returns?
Teri Meri Doriyaann
A Bollywood Singer To Grace The Lohri Festivities In The Star Plus Show Teri Meri Doriyaann?