Bigg Boss Season 17 : Omg! Ankita Lokhande’s mother – in – law breaks her silence on her daughter – in – law speaking about her ex – lover Sushant Singh

This week the show is dedicated to “Family Week” and now when Ankita’s mother – in – law will enter the house she will tell Ankita quite a few things. Her mother – in – law while interacting with the media talked about Ankita speaking about her ex – lover.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 01/10/2024 - 17:22
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17

MUMBAI : Ankita Lokhande since day one has been seen as a strong contestant of the show and she has been ruling the Bigg Boss house.

She is very strong and opinionated and she put forth her points and is vocal about her feelings.

The one person she doesn’t get along with is Mannara and that is quite evident as they keep having fights.

But the biggest thing that she is facing in the house is her constant fights with Vicky Jain and that is something that is trending on social media.

The fans feel that the actress' marriage post the show as the way the fights are happening are hinting on it.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Mannara Chopra and Ayesha Khan lash out at Munawar Faruqui and expose his double standards, say “If I love you, I will tell it in front of the whole world, but you have confused me completely”

During the family week Vicky Jain’s mother had entered the house and as usual she did make some comments on Ankita where she even brought her father in between.

Once Ankita’s mother – in – law was out and she gave media interviews  she did mention how she was against their marriage but then Vicky wanted to marry her and hence she supported her son.

When asked what she thinks about Ankita talking about her ex – lover Sushant Singh Rajput the actress said “Its all for sympathy she is doing, it doesn’t matter now what she says as he is not there . When he was there he took everything and such good work he has done”

Well, there is no doubt that Vicky’s mother seems to be having issues with Ankita and it's quite evident.

What do you think about the statement by her mother – in – law ?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Munawar Faruqui denies having any feelings for Ayesha Khan

 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors Elvish Yadav
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 01/10/2024 - 17:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
The Timeless Tale of Lord Ram Unfolds in Sony Entertainment's Epic Saga ‘Shrimad Ramayan’
MUMBAI : This week, Sony Entertainment Television's epic saga ‘Shrimad Ramayan’ will see Lord Ram (Sujay Reu), the...
Must Read! Here is what we can expect from the movie Merry Christmas
MUMBAI : Movie Christmas has been grabbing the attention of the fans and the talk of the town since the movie was...
RIP! X-Men actor Adan Canto passes away at 42
MUMBAI: Well known Mexican-American actor Adan Canto who transitioned from a singer to an influential personality in...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui at loggerhead as the actress says “I will expose you fully the thing that you did with my outside I will tell everyone in the house”
MUMBAI : Ayesha Khan is a known influencer on social media and these days she is grabbing  the headlines as she has...
Box office! Salaar continuous to rewrite the definition of success whereas Dunki is struggling for collection
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we can seen some great movie has released on big screen and recently we...
Wow: Aishwarya Sharma looks like a complete BOSS BABE as she poses in a checkered crop top, pants and a smart blazer suit!
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sharma is one of the most loved celebrities in the industry. She gained massive fame with her stint...
Recent Stories
Merry Christmas
Must Read! Here is what we can expect from the movie Merry Christmas
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shrimad Ramayan
The Timeless Tale of Lord Ram Unfolds in Sony Entertainment's Epic Saga ‘Shrimad Ramayan’
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui at loggerhead as the actress says “I will expose you fully the thing that you did with my outside I will tell everyone in the house”
Aashish Mehrotra
Wow: Aashish Mehrotra excited for the upcoming drama as Toshu turns entirely negative as he visits the USA in Star Plus’ Anupamaa!
Sumbul Touqeer
How Romantic! Sumbul Touqeer shares a BTS moment of her STEAMY ROMANCE with Mishkat Varma from their show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon
Bhagya Lakshmi
Exclusive! I have a lot of creative freedom and I am thoroughly enjoying exploring myself as an artist by playing a 6-year-old: Bhagya Lakshmi actress Aishwarya Khare
Reem Shaikh
Yay: Reem Shaikh shares a photo with Jennifer Winget and the entire team as they wrap shooting for their upcoming project!