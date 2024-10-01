Bigg Boss Season 17 : Omg! Ankita Lokhande’s mother – in – law breaks her silence on her daughter – in – law speaking about her ex – lover Sushant Singh

MUMBAI : Ankita Lokhande since day one has been seen as a strong contestant of the show and she has been ruling the Bigg Boss house.

She is very strong and opinionated and she put forth her points and is vocal about her feelings.

The one person she doesn’t get along with is Mannara and that is quite evident as they keep having fights.

But the biggest thing that she is facing in the house is her constant fights with Vicky Jain and that is something that is trending on social media.

The fans feel that the actress' marriage post the show as the way the fights are happening are hinting on it.

During the family week Vicky Jain’s mother had entered the house and as usual she did make some comments on Ankita where she even brought her father in between.

Once Ankita’s mother – in – law was out and she gave media interviews she did mention how she was against their marriage but then Vicky wanted to marry her and hence she supported her son.

When asked what she thinks about Ankita talking about her ex – lover Sushant Singh Rajput the actress said “Its all for sympathy she is doing, it doesn’t matter now what she says as he is not there . When he was there he took everything and such good work he has done”

Well, there is no doubt that Vicky’s mother seems to be having issues with Ankita and it's quite evident.

What do you think about the statement by her mother – in – law ?

Let us know in the comments below.

