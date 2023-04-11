Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Ankita Lokhande slams the door at Sana Raees Khan’s face as she shares her dislikes for her

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss Ankita and Sana were at loggerheads as they were given a task by Salman Khan and the actress slams the door in the lawyer's face and it seems like the fight is going to take a ugly turn soon.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 11/04/2023 - 15:30
BIGG BOSS

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well as the contestants are giving a lot of content to the show and keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

The “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode will take place today and Salman Khan lashes out at Vicky and Neil for breaking the rules of the show and will tell them they can get eliminated from the show.

There are two people in the house who are having major differences and that is Sana and Ankita Lokhande.

We have seen in the previous episodes how the two were at loggerheads and they keep having arguments and disagreements.

In one of the episodes Sana had also said that Vicky is only on this show because of Ankita and or else he wouldn’t have been offered the show.

To which Salman Khan explained that here everyone has come because Bigg Boss has invited them and Vicky also falls in that list.

( ALSO READ : Humorous! Bigg Boss 17: Arun’s response to Abhishek during fight left fans in split; Says ‘Teri Baraat nikalunga…’

In the upcoming episode, Salman Khan would give a task where the contestants will have to come and reveal for which contestants they would like to close the doors of their hearts for.

Ankita said that she would like to close the door for Sana as she feels that she doesn’t deserve to be here and now in her heart there is only hatred and nothing else.

Sana also tells the same about Ankita and expresses her hatred towards Ankita and that when the Pavitra Rishta actress would slam the door on Sana’s face.

Well, it seems like this fight between Sana and Ankita is going to go a long way and is not going to settle down anytime soon.

What do you think is the reason that Ankita and Sana are at loggerheads?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! “Isha and I are just close friends and nothing more, I would propose to a girl if I fall in love, but my focus would be the game as I want to win” – Abhishek Kumar

 

 

