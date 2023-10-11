Bigg Boss Season 17: OMG! Ankita Lokhande snaps at Mannara for calling KhanZaadi characterless

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well and it's among the top five shows of television.

One of the reasons is because of the content and drama given by the contestants of the show.

We have seen in the intal days how Mannara and Ankita used to get along with each other and then suddenly when Ankita started to build bonds with KhanZaadi Mannara started to have issue with it.

From then the two aren't getting along with each other and they are constantly having fights and are at loggerheads.

In the upcoming episode, Ankita will be seen telling the other housemates not to trust Mannara has she is flipper And asks her what is her existence in the house.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Aww! KhanZaadi confesses that she has a soft corner for Abhishek, says “I like because of the way he takes care of me, I saw a softer side of him”

She also reveals that who is Mannara to call KhanZaadi characterless because before pointing a finger on someone else one should look at themselves.

Mannara would laugh at Ankita and he thoughts and wouldn't bother to retaliate.

Well, seems that this fight between Mannara and Ankita is going to go a long way and it isn't going to end anytime soon.

Tomorrow the Weekend Ka Vaar episode will take place and it will be interesting to see what would Salman Khan say about this fight as somewhere Mannara is losing the plot.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Must-Read! Bigg Boss 17’s contestants fashion game is definitely a MISS, take a look at the previous season’s fashionistas to fill in your fashion-sized void! )