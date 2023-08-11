Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Bigg Boss punishes the contestants as they fail to do the ration task

MUMBAI : This season of Bigg Boss is doing pretty well as the contestants are giving a lot of drama and content to the contestants.

We have seen how Ankita and Aishwarya are at loggerheads and they are having continuing fights and we have seen how Neil and Vicky try to calm them down.

The YouTubers gang is seen coming together to play as they broke the unity of the “Dimaag” room and everyone is using this situation, we did see how Mannar and Munawar broke their friendship and now she has built her alliance with Anurag.

The “Dil” room is also divided with Isha being with Neil and Aishwarya, whereas Abhishek is with Ankita and Vicky.

Whereas in the “Dum” room things are coming into being as the contestants have begun to play the game and especially Anurag is turning out to be the mastermind.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma’s ex Rahul Pandya to participate in the show?

Now in the new promo of the show one can see how Bigg Boss is upset with the contestants as once again they didn’t perform the task well.

He had introduced the ration task which was TV actors Vs YouTubers as each other had to say why they deserve to be in the show and why the other doesn’t.

He apologizes to the contestant that he introduced this task as the contestants have nothing to say about each other.

Bigg Boss tells the contestants that now if he sees the old ration in the house then he will take back the entire ration and will leave the contestants hungry in the house.

He seems to be very upset with the contestants as no task is being done by the contestants and he is fed up with guiding these contestants.

Well, it will be interesting to see if the contestants would realize how important a task is and wouldn’t disappoint him later.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma’s ex Rahul Pandya to participate in the show?