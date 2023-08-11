Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Bigg Boss punishes the contestants as they fail to do the ration task

Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the most loved shows on television and this season there is a lot of drama that the contestants are giving. Finally, Bigg Boss will punish the contestants as they are not taking the task seriously.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 11/08/2023 - 16:51
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17

MUMBAI : This season of Bigg Boss is doing pretty well as the contestants are giving a lot of drama and content to the contestants.

We have seen how Ankita and Aishwarya are at loggerheads and they are having continuing fights and we have seen how Neil and Vicky try to calm them down.

The YouTubers gang is seen coming together to play as they broke the unity of the “Dimaag” room and everyone is using this situation, we did see how Mannar and Munawar broke their friendship and now she has built her alliance with Anurag.

The “Dil” room is also divided with Isha being with Neil and Aishwarya, whereas Abhishek is with Ankita and Vicky.

Whereas in the “Dum” room things are coming into being as the contestants have begun to play the game and especially Anurag is turning out to be the mastermind.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma’s ex Rahul Pandya to participate in the show?

Now in the new promo of the show one can see how Bigg Boss is upset with the contestants as once again they didn’t perform the task well.

He had introduced the ration task which was TV actors Vs YouTubers as each other had to say why they deserve to be in the show and why the other doesn’t.

He apologizes to the contestant that he introduced this task as the contestants have nothing to say about each other.

Bigg Boss tells the contestants that now if he sees the old ration in the house then he will take back the entire ration and will leave the contestants hungry in the house.

He seems to be very upset with the contestants as no task is being done by the contestants and he is fed up with guiding these contestants.

Well, it will be interesting to see if the contestants would realize how important a task is and wouldn’t disappoint him later.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma’s ex Rahul Pandya to participate in the show?

 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 11/08/2023 - 16:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Here’s what Charu Asopa's daughter Ziana received from 'Bua' Sushmita Sen on her birthday
MUMBAI: On November 1, 2023, Ziana Sen, the daughter of Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen, had her second birthday. Ziana's...
12th Fail becomes part of School Diwali Break Homework in this unique way - Check out how
MUMBAI : Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest film, 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey has not only been unstoppable at the box...
Exclusive! I fell in love with Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si right from the time I heard the script: Mohit Malik
MUMBAI : Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is one of the most loved shows on television.Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe play the...
Anupamaa : Shocking! Malti Devi’s plan gets successful is keeping Anupama away from little Anu
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Massive fight breaks between Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma
MUMBAI : Aishwarya Sharma and Ankita Lokhande are two very well known and successful actresses of television.Ankita has...
Wow! Kareena Kapoor's first look from Singham Again out, actress to be seen performing action
MUMBAI : Upcoming movie Singham Again has been the talk of the conversation, the movie that is coming from the cop...
Recent Stories
12th Fail
12th Fail becomes part of School Diwali Break Homework in this unique way - Check out how
Latest Video
Related Stories
Charu
Wow! Here’s what Charu Asopa's daughter Ziana received from 'Bua' Sushmita Sen on her birthday
Mohit Malik
Exclusive! I fell in love with Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si right from the time I heard the script: Mohit Malik
BIGG BOSS SEAOSN 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Massive fight breaks between Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma
Fahmaan Khan
Guess Who? ‘THIS’ Dharampatnii co-star is Fahmaan Khan’s favourite travel buddy!
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
Exclusive! My co-actors encourage me to perform better and help me to improvise my scenes: Arshit Jain on shooting for Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
Abhira and Armaan
WOW! Abhira and Armaan's story starts with a meet-cute, fans are rooting for their chemistry! Take a look!