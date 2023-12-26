Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Bigg Boss Season 16 contestant Archana Gautam talks about Munawar Faruqui’s game, “He needs to be real in the game before it's too late he needs to buckle up”

Munawar Faruqui is one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss house and now slowly his personality is coming out in the game. Archana while interacting with the media spoke about his game and how he needs to buckle up before it is too late.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 12/26/2023 - 05:30
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17

MUMBAI : Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talented 2018.

But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and the show's finalists. She emerged as the third runner-up.

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience. Soon enough, everyone knew that she would be one of the show's finalists.

She was last seen in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where she aced all the stunts and got over her fear.

( ALSO READ : Kya Baat Hai! Archana Gautam lashes out at Rahul Vaidya, says “First look at yourself, you were behind Rubina and became the first runner-up, so keep your comments to yourself”

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps updating about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

Now while interacting with the media the actress spoke about Munawar’s game in Bigg Boss where she said that he is a good player and she is supporting him but the real side of his personality should come out and he should start playing the game as it is very late.

She also said that he is not being himself and if he takes time it will be too late and he wouldn’t be able to play the game.

Well, there is no doubt that Munawar is coming out to be a strong contestant of the show and now slowly his personality is coming out in the game.

Do you agree with the points of Archana Gauntam?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Kya Baat Hai! Archana Gautam lashes out at Rahul Vaidya, says “First look at yourself, you were behind Rubina and became the first runner-up, so keep your comments to yourself”

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors Manisha Rani
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 12/26/2023 - 05:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Aww! Karan Kundrra teases Tejasswi Prakash for her expensive shopping “For this rate you could have bought a “Range Rover”
MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Bigg Boss Season 16 contestant Archana Gautam talks about Munawar Faruqui’s game, “He needs to be real in the game before it's too late he needs to buckle up”
MUMBAI : Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini...
Must Read! Ananya Panday Dishes on 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' Role and Mental Well-being Journey
MUMBAI: Catch the scoop as Ananya spills details on her film character, Ahana, and the transformative power of therapy....
Must Read! Adarsh Gourav's Resolution for 2024: Taming Anger for Self-Transformation
MUMBAI: As the highly anticipated Netflix release 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' approaches, Adarsh Gourav, known for his...
Charrul Malik: Television plays a crucial role in educating, guiding, and shaping public opinion
MUMBAI: Actress Charrul Malik, who has also been a journalist before she became an actor, says that the role of TV has...
Bigg Boss 17 : Rinku Dhawan saved from nomination, No one wants to nominate her
MUMBAI: One more week of Bigg Boss 17 and the nominations got over. Last night we also saw how Bigg Boss shut down all...
Recent Stories
Ananya
Must Read! Ananya Panday Dishes on 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' Role and Mental Well-being Journey
Latest Video
Related Stories
Karan
Aww! Karan Kundrra teases Tejasswi Prakash for her expensive shopping “For this rate you could have bought a “Range Rover”
Charrul
Charrul Malik: Television plays a crucial role in educating, guiding, and shaping public opinion
Rinku
Bigg Boss 17 : Rinku Dhawan saved from nomination, No one wants to nominate her
Suzanne
Suzanne Bernert opens up about working in Prateek Sharma's Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan
Sonia
Viewers Beware: Sonia's Entry Marks a Turning Point in 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si'
Sonal
Sonal Panwar: Today’s generation is very busy; no one wants to take out time for relationships