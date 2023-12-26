Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Bigg Boss Season 16 contestant Archana Gautam talks about Munawar Faruqui’s game, “He needs to be real in the game before it's too late he needs to buckle up”

MUMBAI : Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talented 2018.

But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and the show's finalists. She emerged as the third runner-up.

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience. Soon enough, everyone knew that she would be one of the show's finalists.

She was last seen in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where she aced all the stunts and got over her fear.

( ALSO READ : Kya Baat Hai! Archana Gautam lashes out at Rahul Vaidya, says “First look at yourself, you were behind Rubina and became the first runner-up, so keep your comments to yourself”

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps updating about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

Now while interacting with the media the actress spoke about Munawar’s game in Bigg Boss where she said that he is a good player and she is supporting him but the real side of his personality should come out and he should start playing the game as it is very late.

She also said that he is not being himself and if he takes time it will be too late and he wouldn’t be able to play the game.

Well, there is no doubt that Munawar is coming out to be a strong contestant of the show and now slowly his personality is coming out in the game.

Do you agree with the points of Archana Gauntam?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Kya Baat Hai! Archana Gautam lashes out at Rahul Vaidya, says “First look at yourself, you were behind Rubina and became the first runner-up, so keep your comments to yourself”