Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Bigg Boss takes a dig at Vicky Jain for showing so much interest in Dimaag section this irks wife Ankita Lokhande

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss Season 17 has finally begun and the contestants have entered the house and begun the game.

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Aurag Dobale, Munawar Faruqui, Manaara Chopra, Isha Malvia, Abhishek Kumar, Sonali Bansal, Jigna Vohra, Sana Raees Khan, Riku Dhawan, Naved, Sunny Arya are the confirmed contestants of the show.

In the upcoming episode Vick Jain will be seen mingling with the Dimaag contestants and he will be seen discussing how to play the game and how to do things though he will be staying in the Dil room.

Bigg Boss will call out to him and will tell him that when he has so much interest in the Dimag then why did he go behind Ankita and stay in the Dil room and on hearing this Akita get affected and leaves from there.

Well, it seems like there is sort of a fight between Ankita and Vicky as now there could be a possibility that they would be staying separately.

Ankita over the years were offered Bigg Boss but she didn’t take it but this time she is doing the show for her love Vicky Jain who was very keen in doing the show.

The two are one of the most loved couples on television and they have a massive fan following and the fans are excited to see them playing the game.

