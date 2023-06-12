Bigg Boss Season 17: OMG! Check out the nominated contestants for this week one of them to get eliminated during “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is almost going to complete two successful months since the show is gone on air.

The show is doing well as it’s among the top ten shows when it comes to the BARC rating.

One of the reasons is because of the drama and fight that the contestants are giving the show.

We did see how Mannara and Munaar are having constant fights, as usual Abhishek and KhanZaadi are having issues with all the contestants.

Neil is nominated for the whole season, Aishwarya is still trying to play the game and we did see how Sunny Arya got evicted due to physical violence.

Yesterday the nomination task took place where the contestants had to throw coffee at each other’s face and whoever gets the number of coffee thrown at them would get nominated.

The nominated contestants for this week are Anurag, KhanZaadi, Munawar, Sana, Abhishek, Neil, Arun and Vicky.

Vicky, KhanZaadi, Munawar, Neil and Abhishek might get saved as they are playing the game and are contributing to the game.

Whereas Anurag, Sana and Arun might be in danger zone as there is not much contribution from their side.

But you never know things can change at the last moment and who might get saved and evicted only one would know during the “Weekend Ka Vaar”

