Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Check out who is nominated for this week; and this YouTuber seems to be in danger

Bigg Boss is one of the most successful reality shows on television and one of the reasons is because the contestants give a lot of content to the show. Here we bring you the list of nominated contestants and who is in the danger zone.
Bigg

MUMBAI: This week the nominations of the show have been done and once again all the contestants who are nominated are really strong contestants of the show.

Anurag, Aishwaryam Ankita and Neil are nominated for this week and one of them would say “Goodbye” to the show this coming weekend.

As per the voting lines on certain fan clubs, Ankita is leading and Aishwarya follows in the second position.

Anurag and Neil seem to be in the danger zone as they are a little behind in votes as compared to the others.

Both Neil and Anurag have a massive fan following and it's going to be difficult to choose who would be nominated and who would get evicted.

But the voting line is open until tonight and at the last moment anything can happen.

These days the show is making headlines because of the wild card contestant Ayesha Khan who is rumored to be Munwar’s present girlfriend.

Before entering the house she has put an allegation on Munwar that he was dating her at the time he was with his ex – girlfriend Nazila who recently came live on social media and made it clear that she doesn’t want to be associated with Munawar anymore and what she has gone through cannot be explained.

Well, it seems like Munawar isn’t the person who one saw in the Bigg Boss house all this while and he has another personality to himself.

What do you think would be evicted during this “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode.

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

