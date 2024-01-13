Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Isha Malviya’s dad warns her against Samarth Jurel tells her to break the relationship; Karan Johar slams her to interfering in Munawar and Ayesha’s matter

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well and soon the finale of the show will take place.

Isha Malviya is one of the finest actresses we have in the industry and today she has a massive fan following.

She debuted in the show Udaariyan that is produced by Sargun Mehtha and Ravi Dubey, where she essayed the character of "Jasmine" and became a household name.

When the show took a leap when the entire star cast was replaced Isha continued to be in the show.

Post leaving the show the actress participated in the reality show “Bigg Boss Season 17” and since day one she has been ruling the house and she made a place in the fans heart in no time.

She is making headlines for her relationship toss between her current boyfriend Samarth and ex – boyfriend Abhishek Kumar and time and again she has been picked up by Salman Khan during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” where he warned her to be away from both but she never listened to him.

This week was the family week where all the members of the contestant came and met their loved one and encouraged them to perform well until the finale of the show.

In today’s episode, Isha’s dad would enter the house and will tell her to stay away from Abhishek and Samarth and reminds her that when Salman Khan advised her about it why she didn’t take it seriously and tells her to play the game solo as she doesn’t need anyone to play the game.

He also gave her the example of Ayesha Khan who is Munawar Faruqui’s current girlfriend and how she entered the show and had lost all respect and the same thing happened when Samarth entered the show.

Isha is left surprised at what her dad said and doesn’t know how to react to this.

His dad did ignore Abhishek and didn’t give much attention to Samarth which shocked the contestants too.

Also during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” Karan Johar will slam Isha and will tell her that the comment she made on Munawar that he keeps changing girlfriends and he told her when her relationship only is not clear who she is to judge him and he knows that she is not innocent.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Isha’s game would turn from here after the advice of her dad.

