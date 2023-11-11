Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Katrina Kaif refuses to dance with Salman Khan on “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be telecasted today and as we saw in the promo of the show Aishwarya would be lashed out by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be seen refusing to dance with him.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 11/11/2023 - 18:22
BIGG BOSS SEAOSN 17

MUMBAI :The “Weekend Ka Vaar”  is one of the most awaited episodes of the show as the audience would like to see how Salman Khan would come and give his insight about the show and would reveal who has performed well and who hasn’t.

This week we did see how the relationship changed from Mannara and Munawar not being friends to a new love story of KhanZaadi and Abhishek.

We have also seen how the focus of the love story of Isha – Samarth and Abhishek has come down a little and now even other contestants are seen like Rinku, Ankita, Abhishek, Vicky, Neil, Aishwarya, Sunny and Anurag.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Contestants have this surprise for Katrina Kaif

As we all know that during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” guests come on the and they interact with the contestant of the show and also have some fun sessions with the host Salman Khan.

We had reported earlier that Katrina Kaif will be appearing on the show to promote their upcoming movie “Tiger 3”

Now in the new promo we can see how Salman Khan and Bharti Singh will be dancing together and that’s when he would ask Katrina to join him and she would refuse to dance with him as the ace comedian would be seen holding Salman Khan and not letting him go.

Ouch! That’s a bad catch as the fans would have loved to see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif perform together.

Well, the fans are super excited to see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif back on screen and the movie is having a good opening at the Box office.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 11/11/2023 - 18:22

