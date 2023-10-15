Bigg Boss Season 17: OMG! Manara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui at loggerheads; first contestants to enter the confession room; calls Neil a boring contestant

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 has begun and Salman Khan gave a smashing performance and began the new season.

Bigg Boss introduced the audience with three parts of the house Dil, Dimaag and Dum and also explained how in Dil the couples will stay, Dimaag will be contestants who Bigg Boss will be partial to and give special powers and Dum contestants will have to fight for the luxury and comfort life.

We did see Manara, Munawar, Naved, Neil, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vohra, Anurag Dobhal and Aishwarya enter the house.

Before the show begins Manara and Munawar are at loggerheads as the standup comedian didn’t trust Manara and hence they begin to argue.

Bigg Boss calls them to the confession room and explains to them how to play the game and that they should trust each other.

Munawar tells Bigg Boss that Neil is a boring contestant and Manara chooses Munawar as the boring contestant.

Munwar says that he doesn’t trust Manara and that he wanted Bigg Boss to tell him to choose the room and hence he does.

But in the confession room also Munawar and Manara Chopra fight and have disagreements.

Well, it will be interesting to see how the two would go ahead in the show.

