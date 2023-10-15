Bigg Boss Season 17: OMG! Manara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui at loggerheads; first contestants to enter the confession room; calls Neil a boring contestant

The new season of Bigg Boss has begun and now the first fight has taken place between Munawar and Manara as they are at loggerheads and begin to argue in the confession room.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sun, 10/15/2023 - 22:33
Bigg Boss Season 17

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 has begun and Salman Khan gave a smashing performance and began the new season.

Bigg Boss introduced the audience with three parts of the house Dil, Dimaag and Dum and also explained how in Dil the couples will stay, Dimaag will be contestants who Bigg Boss will be partial to and give special powers and Dum contestants will have to fight for the luxury and comfort life.

We did see Manara, Munawar, Naved, Neil, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vohra,  Anurag Dobhal and Aishwarya enter the house.

Before the show begins Manara and Munawar are at loggerheads as the standup comedian didn’t trust Manara and hence they begin to argue.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Kya Baat Hai! Check out the special room in the Bigg Boss house )

Bigg Boss calls them to the confession room and explains to them how to play the game and that they should trust each other.

Munawar tells Bigg Boss that Neil is a boring contestant and Manara chooses Munawar as the boring contestant.  

Munwar says that he doesn’t trust Manara and that he wanted Bigg Boss to tell him to choose the room and hence he does.

But in the confession room also Munawar and Manara Chopra fight and have disagreements.

Well, it will be interesting to see how the two would go ahead in the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exlcusive! Salman Khan begins the shoot of the new season this is when the contestants will enter the house and begin to play the game )

