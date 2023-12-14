Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Munawar Faruqui exposes Ankita Lokhande stops her treatment in the house; housemates decide only Vicky Jain can meet the doctor

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the most successful shows on television and it’s among the top ten shows when it comes in the TRP ratings.

One of the reasons of the show is doing so well is because of the good drama and fights happening in the house.

We did see this week for the first time Bigg Boss announced the captaincy task of this season and how the contestants went all out to give their best to become the captain of the house.

Munawar Faruqui became the first captain of the house and he was called in the confession room where he was heard a conversation between Ankita and the doctor where the actress had asked what is happening in the outside world and which contestant was topping the list and the ace comedian feels that this is unfair as only Ankita is getting the news and rest of the contestants aren’t.

In the living room when all the contestants were called Munawar told everyone what he heard and everyone was shocked.

Abhishek said that its completely unfair as we do not know what is being showed or not showed on television and now there needs to be a stand taking.

At the ends the contestants will decide that from now on not not both of them Ankita and Vicky will be going to meet the doctor for medical treatment and hence Ankita won’t be able to take any treatment further and Vicky will be allowed to do so.

Ankita tries and defend herself but all in vain and then she needs to go through the medical treatment, the actress breaks down and apologizes to Vicky.

Well, the entire housemates were against Ankita taking the treatment and felt it was unfair to them.

Whose side are you in Munawar or Ankita ?

