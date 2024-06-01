Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Munawar Faruqui gets a special proposal from this social media fashionista

Muanwar is considered as one of the strongest contestants on the show and with Ayesha’s entry in the show the focus is completely on him and now he has got a proposal from a social media fashionista.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 01/06/2024 - 18:08
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 has begun and the contestants are going all out to play the game and make their presence felt in the house.

In the first week itself, a lot of things happened and there were so many fights and drama.

Munawar Faruqui is one of the confirmed contestants of the show and the fans are expecting to play well and reach the finale of the show.

He is considered one of the strongest contestants and now with the entry of Ayesha Khan he is only being seen in the show.

Until, then his game was a bit weak and he wasn’t seen that strongly as his planning and plotting hadn’t begun.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Mannara Chopra and Ayesha Khan lash out at Munawar Faruqui and expose his double standards, say “If I love you, I will tell it in front of the whole world, but you have confused me completely”

But these days is making headlines as his rumored girlfriend Ayesha Khan who entered the house as a wild card entry and said things about Munwar to how he is two – timing her and how he cheated on Nazila and dating both of them at the same time.

Some of the allegations Munawar also accepted and told that in the beginning of the show he was showing that he was with Nazila as he wanted the fans' support.

But it seems like now there is another person who seems to be interested in Munawar. 

That is none other than Uorfi Javed who while interacting with the media told that Munawar is really a nice guy and advised him to leave his girlfriend and come along with her.

Well, it seems like Munawar’s fans are increasing and many girls are interested in dating him even after the accusation of Ayesha.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Munawar Faruqui denies having any feelings for Ayesha Khan

 

About Author

