Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Munawar Faruqui’s ex – girlfriend Nazila calls him liar says “ Its shame the lies people will say to defend themselves”

Munawar is seen as one of the strongest contestants of the show and now with the entry of Ayesha he is making news and creating a stir in the media. Now his ex – girlfriend as come out and slammed him for lying on television.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/11/2024 - 20:17
Munawar

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well and soon the finale of the show will take place.

Munawar these days is making headlines as post the entry of wild card contestant Ayesha Khan the ace comedian has been in the news.

The moment she entered the show she began to expose him and tell the things he told his ex – girlfriend Nazila and how he was two timing both of them.

Yesterday’s fight she also claimed that he used her for physical relationship and also how he had a relationship with her so that she doesn’t charge for the music video that the two were going to do.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 17's Munawar Faruqui promises much more to expect from him; says "Abhi tak maine khelna start bhi nahi kiya hai"

Munawar had also said that he was claiming to be in a relationship with Nazila as he wanted to gain the audience’s trust and support and hence he didn’t speak about Ayesha.

Ayesha also revealed that his wife left him and went as he cheated on her with Nazila and Anjali inside Lock Upp Season 1. She said after his wife came to know about his affairs she cried and wept and took his son and left him, whereas he is claiming that  she left him.

During this fight Munwar had mentioned that Nazila had accused him of cheating and she had not accepted his child and hence he was anyways going to leave her but before that only things went bad.

Nazila has reacted to this statement where she said that anyone in today’s world can stoop to such a level and tell so many lies to just defend themselves.

Well, it seems like this fight between Munawar – Nazila and Ayesha is going to go a long way and it is going to continue post the show too.

It will be interesting to see what Karan Johar would say on this topic as he would be hosting the “Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Kangana Ranaut to come face to face with Munawar Faruqui post Lock Upp as she would be gracing the "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode to promote her upcoming movie "Tejas"

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors Elvish Yadav TellyChakkar
About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/11/2024 - 20:17

