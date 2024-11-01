Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Munawar Faruqui’s ex – girlfriend Nazila calls him liar says “ Its shame the lies people will say to defend themselves”

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well and soon the finale of the show will take place.

Munawar these days is making headlines as post the entry of wild card contestant Ayesha Khan the ace comedian has been in the news.

The moment she entered the show she began to expose him and tell the things he told his ex – girlfriend Nazila and how he was two timing both of them.

Yesterday’s fight she also claimed that he used her for physical relationship and also how he had a relationship with her so that she doesn’t charge for the music video that the two were going to do.

Munawar had also said that he was claiming to be in a relationship with Nazila as he wanted to gain the audience’s trust and support and hence he didn’t speak about Ayesha.

Ayesha also revealed that his wife left him and went as he cheated on her with Nazila and Anjali inside Lock Upp Season 1. She said after his wife came to know about his affairs she cried and wept and took his son and left him, whereas he is claiming that she left him.

During this fight Munwar had mentioned that Nazila had accused him of cheating and she had not accepted his child and hence he was anyways going to leave her but before that only things went bad.

Nazila has reacted to this statement where she said that anyone in today’s world can stoop to such a level and tell so many lies to just defend themselves.

Well, it seems like this fight between Munawar – Nazila and Ayesha is going to go a long way and it is going to continue post the show too.

It will be interesting to see what Karan Johar would say on this topic as he would be hosting the “Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode.

