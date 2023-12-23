Bigg Boss Season 17: OMG! No extension for this season the finale of the show to take place on this day

Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the most successful reality shows on television and it's among the top twenty shows when it comes to the BARC ratings. The makers have decided not to give this season an extension.
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the successful seasons of Bigg Boss and it’s among the top twenty shows when it comes to BARC ratings.

One of the reasons the show is doing so well it’s because of the content that the contestants are giving on the show.

We also saw the entry of two wild card contestants Aoora and Ayesha Khan but the two aren’t doing anything great for the show.

But now Abhishek, Isha, Ankita, Vicky, Neil, Samarth are few of the contestants who are playing the game and are seen in the show.

Isha has become the captain of the house and things are going on well and then suddenly Abishek and Samarth come into picture and make his game weak.

Now we had reported earlier that the show might get extended but then now the makers of the show have decided not to do so and the finale would take place on 28th January exactly on the 15th week for the first time after five seasons and makers are sure that it won’t extend for a week also.

Well, it seems like the makers are back with the original pattern and will end the show in 15 weeks.

It will be interesting to see which contestant will reach the finale of the show and who would win as this time they are really strong contestants of the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 12/23/2023 - 15:07

