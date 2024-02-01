Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Prince Narurla apologizes to Mannara Chopra says “I was wrong in judging her for her friendship with Munawar”

MUMBAI : Prince Narula is one of the most famous and successful personalities on television. He is known as the king of reality shows as he won all of them, be it Roadies, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss or Nach Baliye.

Price grabbed headlines during his stay in the Bigg Boss house for his friendship with Keshwar, Nora, Suyaash and Yuvika.

He was seen in the show Lock Upp, where he wasn’t the contestant of the show, but was a part of it to guide the contestants towards the right path.

He has also been associated with Roadies as a mentor. He used to train the new contestants of the show as he was the team leader.

Prince was last seen on Roadies as gang leader and he was in the news for his continued fights with Rhea and Gautam Gulati.

We have often seen how Mannara is ruling the Bigg Boss house as since day one she has been playing the game and has made a place in the audience's heart.

She made headlines for her friendship with Munawar who these days is new due to his current girlfriend Ayesha Khan.

We have seen how the two have supported each other and stood by each other in good times and bad times but then there is also a rift between them.

Many things that Mannara has been friends with Munawar as per her connivance and that she doesn’t take the friendship seriously, though when anything bad has happened to Munawar she has always stood by him.

One of them who thought this was Bigg Boss Season 9 winner Prince Narula and he had put various posts claiming that Mannara is not a good player and that her friendship with Munawar is not true.

But recently, when Ayesha entered the house and we did see how Munawar was targeted and he broke down it was Mannara who was standing by him and supporting him and Prince now appreciates that he was wrong in judging her.

The actor said “I take my words back about Mannara just after watching the full episode. They are good friends, I think I was a little biased because Munawar is my friend. The two look good together and she really explains him well about things and I really apologize to her”

Well, there is no doubt that Mannara is the most misunderstood contestant of Bigg Boss but she has all the support of Salman Khan.

