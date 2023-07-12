Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Salman Khan bashes Abhishek Kumar shows clips of how he treats people in the house

MUMBAI: One of the most anticipated episodes of Bigg Boss is always the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode as Salman Khan would come and give his insight about how the week has been.

He would tell which contestant has done better and who hasn’t performed well.

Abhishek Kumar since day one has been playing the game and has made his place in the audience’s heart.

But he has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons where he has fought with almost all the contestants in the house and really bad one.

It began from Isha who is referred to as his ex – girlfriend and how he used to treat her and have fights.

Then the footage went to KhanZaadi where their fights were really bad and nasty and at times Bigg Boss had to interfere.

The recent one how can on forget when Sunny caught his shirt and pushed him as he was provoking his friend Arun and he couldn’t take in owing to which he was eliminated from the show owing to physical fight.

In the new promo one can see how Isha and Abhishek had a huge fight and she pushes him away and gets into a physical fight.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Contestants have this surprise for Katrina Kaif

As per sources, during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” Salman Khan will lash out at Abhishek for always picking a fight and getting physical with everyone and would say that his behavior is not acceptable.

He also shows clips of how he behaves and treats people and how he provokes them and this behavior is not done.

All the contestants would agree with Salman Khan and would say that his behavior is not acceptable.

It will be interesting to see what Abhishek says in his defense.

Do you think Salman Khan is right in lashing out at him?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Contestants have this surprise for Katrina Kaif