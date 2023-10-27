Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Salman Khan bashes Vicky Jain for instigating KhanZaadi against his own wife Ankita Lokhande

Today the Weekend Ka Vaar episode will take place and Salman Khan will come and speak about the tiff between Ankita and Vicky and especially will question Vicky on his behavior.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 10/27/2023 - 18:29
BIGG BOSS

MUMBAI: Ankita  Lokande and Vicy Jain are the two confirmed contestants of the show and since day one the both are playing the game and are seen in the show especially Vicky who has been planning and plotting.

In the last few weeks we have seen how the two are also having differences where they keep having augments especially Ankita who has an issue that Vicky isn't giving time to her and that she has been left alone.

In yesterday’s episode also she shared her sadness with Vicky and told him how he has been ignoring her and that she cannot take it anymore but in return Vicky blamed her only and told her that she is at fault as she over thinks and doesn’t talk much and always wants to prove him wrong.

( ALSO READ : Amazing! Ankita Lokhande’s husband Vicky Jain’s luxurious lifestyle will leave you stunned

The “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode is one of the most awaited episodes as Salman Khan comes and gives an insight about how the week has begun and which contestant is doing good and who is not.

In the new promo of the show Salman would be seen lashing out at Vicky Jain for her behavior towards Ankita, he would say that the actress is losing her identity and that Vicky is not allowing her to make her own decisions.

He also reveals that he was the one who told KhanZaadi  to go and fight with Ankita which is so confusing.

Salman questions him if he is the only one who has given money and care and that Ankita has done nothing, to which Vicky tells that he was making fun, to which Salman Khan sternly tells him it wasn’t said in fun.

Well, it will be interesting to see what would Vicky tell Salman Khan about his behavior.

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ :Shocking! Ankita Lokhande recollects non-stop 148-hour shooting for Pavitra Rishta; Says ‘Didn’t go home for three months’

 

 

 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 10/27/2023 - 18:29

