Bigg Boss Season 17: OMG! Salman Khan lashes out at Aishwarya Sharma for her behavior towards Neil says “The end of a toxic relationship is always disaster and this what I can see in your marriage”

The “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode will be telecasted today and Salman Khan would come and give his insight about how the week has been and he would lash out at Aishwarya for the behavior with Neil.
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: The “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode will be telecasted today and Salman Khan would come and give an insight about what happened in the show and which contestant did bad and who was good and would give an insight on how the episode was.

This week the one person who grabbed eyeballs was Aishwarya Sharma as the kind of fights she has had in the house have shocked the audience and especially her behavior with her husband Neil.

We did see that when he was trying to calm her down how she spoke rudely to him and her behavior was not acceptable.

Now today Salman Khan would come and behave like Aishwarya and will tell her that this is the way she speaks to her husband and the way she disrespects him is not good.

He asked her how much will she test his patience one day he would burst and also tells it looks like a toxic relationship and the end is going to be a disaster.

Salman tells Aishwarya that she is pushing Neil to that point where he raises his voice and praises him for the way he handles the situation.

Well, there is no doubt that her behavior has become a talk not only inside the house but also outside.

It will be interesting to see what Neil and Aishwarya speak about their marriage and how they define this behavior.

What do you think of Aishwarya as a contestant?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

