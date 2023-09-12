Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Salman Khan reveals that Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya and Mannara Chopra are only running the house and the rest of the housemates are clueless

We did see how Salman Khan lashed out at Abhishek and Mannara yesterday and now in the upcoming episode he will reveal which three contestants are running the show and how the other housemates are clueless.
1

MUMBAI: The “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode took place yesterday where Salman Khan came and gave an insight about how the week has been and which contestant is doing good and who isn’t.

We did see how he lashed at Mannara and told her to stop being childish and warned Munawar to be away from her since she is playing the game and he is unable to understand it he told him to take a step back or else it wouldn’t be good for him.

Salman also lashed at Abhishek for his violent behavior and told him that he should change it and he is the most fake contestant in the house and told him that the things he told Isha if he had told in front of him he would have beaten him up and told the actress to be away from him.

Now in the upcoming episode,  Salman would give a reality check to the housemates where he would tell them that only Ankita and Mannara are having clarity in the house and to an extent Isha also and thus only these three people are running in the show and the rest of the housemates are clueless.

What Salman meant was in context to the relations the contestants are having and how clear these three are with their bonds in the house.

Well, there is no doubt that Salman is right in a way as three of them have clarity about who are their friends and who are foes and they are seen supporting the ones who are close to them.

Since day one Ankita, Isha and Mannara have been playing the game and have made a place in the audience's heart.

Do you think Salman Khan is right in picking these three contestants?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

