Bigg Boss Season 17: OMG! Salman Khan to take the decision to evict Neil or Vicky after breaking Bigg Boss show rules?

The “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode will be telecasted today and all the contestants will be questioned by Salman Khan. He will be seen grilling Vicky and Neil for breaking the rules of the game.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 11/04/2023 - 14:45
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: The “Weekend Ka Vaar '' episode was telecasted yesterday and we did see how Salman Khan lashes out at KhanZaadi, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar.

He also told Isha, Samarth and Abhishek that all three were looking like fools on the show and that they need to get a grip of themselves.

He also told Mannara how wrong she was in the words that she used and that KhanZaadi goes and tells everyone something else and creates a new story.

Arun and Sunny plan to take on Abhishek in the game and tells that they won’t leave him ever.

Now in the upcoming episode, Salman Khan would ask all the contestants if anyone has broken any rule before entering the show to which Vicky accepts that he called Neil and spoke but they didn’t discuss much about the game.

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma’s ex Rahul Pandya to participate in the show?)

He asks Ankita if she knows, to which she told that she came to know later on and Salman Khan says that they could be pushed out from the house for this reason as the rules are broken on the show.

There could be a possibility that Bigg Boss might give the decision making in the hands of Salman Khan and maybe he will decide if the two will remain in the game or not.

Well, there is no doubt that Vicky has already marked his presence in the show and is seen as a strong contestant whereas Neil is slowly beginning to play the game.

What do you think will Neil and Vicky be a part of the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! “Munawar is playing it safe as he doesn’t want to get nominated, Mannara always needs support in the game as she cannot play solo” - Soniya Bansal)

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 11/04/2023 - 14:45

Comments

