Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Samarth Jurel enters the house as a wild card contestant announces that he is Isha Malviya’s current boyfriend; actress denies at first but then apologies to Bigg Boss and accepts the relationship

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss Season 17 is bringing a lot of twists and turns in the episode as wild card contestants will be entering the house soon.

Two people are hitting the headlines inside and outside of the Bigg Boss house is Abhishek and Isha for their incomplete love story that is being focused on the show.

Since day one we have seen how Abhishek and Isha is having issues as somewhere he wants to get back into the relationship but Isha is clear that she wants to be single and this is something that is confusing Abhishek.

Every Weekend Salman Khan would pick up on Abhishek and Isha and would school them about their love story and would advice them to move on.

But all in vain they would still come and spend time with each other and would get effected and would create a ruckus in the house.

As we had reported earlier, that a wild card entry would be entering the house this weekend and finally the promo of Samarth Jurel is out and he would be entering the house today.

He would be introduced by Bigg Boss as Isha’s current boyfriend which shocks everyone.

ALSO READ : Amazing! Ankita Lokhande’s husband Vicky Jain’s luxurious lifestyle will leave you stunned

As he enters the house at first Isha will deny the relationship and would say that they aren’t in a relationship and that when Samarth will say that they are and that Isha is the biggest liar on this show.

On hearing this, Abhishek will break down and will cry and all the housemates would be supporting him and would be calming him down.

At night Isha would be shown where she would be apologizing to Bigg Boss and would be that she lied as suddenly she saw him and hence couldn’t accept the relationship.

Munawar is also seen saying that she is the biggest liar and that she is two faced and slowly her true colors would be coming out.

Well, it will be interesting to see what twists and turns will come in the storyline of Abhishek and Isha post Samarth’s entry.

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Shocking! Ankita Lokhande recollects non-stop 148-hour shooting for Pavitra Rishta; Says ‘Didn’t go home for three months’