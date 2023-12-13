Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma lock horns as the actress becomes the in charge of the house

Aishwarya and Vicky are strong contestants of the show where one is playing the game well and the other is still on the show on basics of fan following. Now in the upcoming episode the two will have a massive fight and argument with each other.
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17

MUMBAI : The Bigg Boss house is filled with a lot of drama and fights among the contestants that are happening in the house and is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma are two completely different contestants of the show.

We have seen how since day one Vicky has been playing the game and has made a place in the hearts and minds of the audience and is considered as the mastermind of this season.

In the initial days almost everyone used to listen to him and play the game according to him but now as days passed the contestants have begun their individual game and have begun to be seen in the show.

On the other hand, Aishwarya Sharma hasn’t been seen in the show much but she is trying her best to play the game. She is mostly seen with her husband Neil and the two are playing together.

It’s been quite a few weeks that the actress has been low in game and not much is seen but now once again she has made headlines.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss demolishes Dil, Dimaag and Dum room, categorises the contestant into groups of bitching on the show, contribution to the show and no individuality

In the upcoming episode of the show Aishwarya and Vicky once again will have a huge fight.

Aishwarya has the power to control the house and she would be seen commanding the contestants that they should finish their work quickly.

Vicky on the other hand will pounce on her and would tell her that she has done nothing in the show and that she acts like a child and is mature and that she needs to grow up.

Aishwarya tells Vicky that this is how she is and doesn’t need to know for him and that he is the one begging for votes and being the manipulator in the show.

The fight doesn’t stop and the two will be taking pot shots at each other.

Well, it will be interesting to see in the upcoming episode how Aishwarya and Vicky will mend their differences.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Isha Malviya breaks up with Samarth Jurel for this shocking reason; the relationship comes to an end

 

 

 

