Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have a massive fight; the actress decides to walk out of the marriage says “ I am walking out of your life”

MUMBAI : Ankita and Vicky are coming out as very strong contestants of the show as since day one they have been playing the game and making their place strong in the audience's hearts.

We have often seen them fighting and having issues where they two keep blaming each other for some or the other reason. Netizens feel that they would have issues post the show as Vicky doesn’t talk properly to Ankita.

Ankita breaks down as she doesn’t know what is going wrong between Vicky and her.

We also saw the clip where Vicky was about to hit Ankita and we did see for a second how petrified she looked.

Even during the family week we did see how Ankita’s mother had advised them to not fight and to mend things as just two weeks is left and that what damage they have done in the house they have to solve before they come out.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Check out the nominated contestants of this week; one contestant’s journey to end this weekend

But it seems like it is becoming difficult for the two to live in the house.

In the new promo of the show, one can see how Vicky and Ankita had a huge agreement where Vicky tells Ankita that is only insulting him in front of everyone and that’s when Ankita tells him that she doesn’t know what’s wrong with him at every step as he fights.

She tells him that he is gone mad and that she will walk away from his life once she is out of this show and then he can do whatever he wants.

Vicky comes and tells her that whenever she hugs or catches Munawar hands as a friend to console him that time he should have behaved the way she is behaving with him then she would know.

Ankita tells him that she is insecure and that’s why she feels like that he tells her that he is tired of proving things and that he cannot do anymore and he is done enough for this marriage and if he opens his mouth then it won’t be good for her.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Ankita and Vicky mend their differences and would the game affect their married life?

What do you think is the matter between Ankita and Vicky?

Let sus know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READBigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Check out the nominated contestants of this week; one contestant’s journey to end this weekend



