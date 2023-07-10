Bigg Boss Season 17: OMG! Vicky Jain reveals there was a rough patch in the marriage as Ankita Lokhande express a disappointment as a wife

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Seasonn17 is going on well with so much drams and fights that have taken place in the first week itself.

We did see during the first "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode how Salman Khan lashed out at Isha for her double standards in the game and also warned Abhishek to change or else his mental stability would go for a toss and made them understand where they are going wrong.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Season 17 : What! No elimination to take place on this “Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode?

Since last week we did see how Ankita and Vicky are having problems in their marriage as the actress feels that he is not giving her much time in the show and she feels alone.

Once again in the upcoming episode, Vicky and Ankita will have a tiff where Ankita will tell Vicky that she can understand his point of view because in perceptive with the game, but as a husband she is disappointed as she feels lonely and left out.

She tells him that he is not bring her strength but weakness and this is something that is bothering her.

Vicky in return tells her that it's always been like what she wants to do and though she feels he was everywhere he was always there for her

He also reveals that they went through a rough phase in their marriage and they fought that and have worked on it.

Ankita gets upset to why does Vicky always bring out the topic about the rough phase they had.

Well, seems like the problems between Ankita and Vicky haven't yet solved and this is something that is going to continue in the show.

Who do you support in this fight between Ankita and Vicky?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bebika Dhurve to be the first guest on Bigg Buzz hosted by Krusha Abhishek