Bigg Boss Season 17: OMG! Vicky Jain reveals there was a rough patch in the marriage as Ankita Lokhande express a disappointment as a wife

Ankita and Vicky have again began to have problems in the marriage and once again they have a tiff on the show regarding Vicky not giving the actress enough time.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 10/23/2023 - 10:44
Vicky Jain

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Seasonn17 is going on well with so much drams and fights that have taken place in the first week itself. 

We did see during the first "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode how Salman Khan lashed out at Isha for her double standards in the game and also warned Abhishek to change or else his mental stability would go for a toss and made them understand where they are going wrong. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Season 17 : What! No elimination to take place on this “Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode?

Since last week we did see how Ankita and Vicky are having problems in their marriage as the actress feels that he is not giving her much time in the show and she feels alone. 

Once again in the upcoming episode,  Vicky and Ankita will have a tiff where Ankita will tell Vicky that she can understand his point of view  because in perceptive with the game, but as a husband she is disappointed as she feels lonely and left out. 

She tells him that he is not bring her strength but weakness and this is something that is bothering her. 

Vicky in return tells her that it's always been like what she wants to do and though she feels he was everywhere he was always there for her  

He also reveals that they went through a rough phase in their marriage and they fought that and have worked on it. 

Ankita gets upset to why does Vicky always bring out the topic about the rough phase they had.

Well, seems like the problems between Ankita and Vicky haven't yet solved and this is something that is going to continue in the show. 

Who do you support in this fight between Ankita and Vicky? 

Let us know in the comments below. 

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bebika Dhurve to be the first guest on Bigg Buzz hosted by Krusha Abhishek

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors Tiger Shroff Kriti Sanon Vishal Aditya Singh Kanika Maan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 10/23/2023 - 10:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE! Kunwar Amar roped in for Star Plus' show Anupamaa?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the entertainment world. We have always been at the forefront...
Must Read: Abhimanyu and Akshara aka #AbhiRa have had the SHORTEST LOVE STORY on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and long-running shows on small screens....
OMG! Netizens cannot hide their excitement for Aashiqui 3 seeing Tara Sutaria and Kartik Aaryan hug
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3 following the success of Satyaprem Ki Katha, in...
Ooh La La! Sara Tendulkar’s HOTTEST PICTURES are sure to make you DROOL
MUMBAI: Former ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar seems to grab headlines everywhere she goes....
What! Khushi Kapoor dating her The Archies co-star Vedang Raina? Read on to know more
MUMBAI: Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her Hindi Film debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Meanwhile the actress is...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Romi’s psychopath behaviour scares Sahiba, Angad prays for her safety
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Recent Stories
Tara Sutaria and Kartik Aaryan
OMG! Netizens cannot hide their excitement for Aashiqui 3 seeing Tara Sutaria and Kartik Aaryan hug
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kunwar Amar
EXCLUSIVE! Kunwar Amar roped in for Star Plus' show Anupamaa?
Abhimanyu and Akshara
Must Read: Abhimanyu and Akshara aka #AbhiRa have had the SHORTEST LOVE STORY on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!
Parag Desai
RIP! Wagh Bakri owner Parag Desai passes Away at 49 after street dogs attack him leading to brain hamorrhage
Sandeep Baswana
EXCLUSIVE! Dil Diyaan Gallaan fame Sandeep Baswana approached for Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post generation leap
KirtiSays
KirtiSays: Your Comprehensive Source for Bigg Boss 17 Reviews!
Sai Ketan Rao
EXCLUSIVE! Sai Ketan Rao on his on-screen chemistry with Adrija Roy in Imlie: The audience have felt a spark in between Agastya and Imlie from the first episode