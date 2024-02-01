Bigg Boss Season 17 : Sad! Abhishek Kumar breaks down as Isha Malviya’s mocks his rehab stay years ago

Abhishek and Isha since day one didn’t get along with each other and they kept having arguments and fights. Now once again in the upcoming episode, Isha will mock Abhishek and will remind him of his Rehab stay.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/02/2024 - 19:30
Abhishek

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is nearing the finale with just four – five weeks away from the finale episode.

But in spite of that the contestants haven’t stopped giving content to the show and the fights and drama still continue.

We have seen since day one how Abhishek and Isha keep having fights and they mock each other about their past relationships.

They have been removing the past fights and what all they have told in these past few weeks.

In the beginning of the show we have seen Abhishek really crying over Isha and how he couldn’t see her with Samarth but then with the guidance of Salman Khan and the audience he has been able to move on.

Now in the upcoming episode, once again Abhishek and Isha will have a fight and a huge argument.

During the fight Isha would take out the past incidents that happened in their relationship and she would talk about how Abhishek was in the rehabilitation centre for treatment as he couldn’t deal with the break up.

ALSO READ :Must Read: Check out Mannara Chopra’s boyfriends!

Abhishek breaks down and tells Vicky that what she is talking about is something that was bad and he has been out of it for a long time and he doesn’t want to think about it and hurts himself and cries bitterly.

He also tells Samarth not to spoil his life being with Isha and to break up with her as she is not bothered by anyone’s feelings.

Well, the contestants are seen controlling Abhishek and Isha’s fight.

Who do you support in this fight, Isha or Abhishek?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Prince Narurla apologizes to Mannara Chopra says “I was wrong in judging her for her friendship with Munawar”

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/02/2024 - 19:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Good News! Amitabh Bachchan will mark his return next year to Kaun Banega Crorepati; Read on to know more here!
MUMBAI: 'Is it lock kar diya jaye?' Have we not all stated something along these lines when our query has been answered...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Sad! Abhishek Kumar breaks down as Isha Malviya’s mocks his rehab stay years ago
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is nearing the finale with just four – five weeks away from the finale episode.But in spite...
Lovely! Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary snapped along with friends as they all welcome the new year
MUMBAI: The year 2024 has finally begun and we all witnessed how our favourite TV celebs ended their year. Now, with...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh no! Abhira faces a hard time dealing with the Poddar family issues
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Does Rohit return to the Poddar House?
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Pandya Store: OMG! Dhawal hugs Natasha, Fixes her dress to avoid wardrobe malfunctions
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing...
Recent Stories
Malaika
Hilarious! Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan becomes a Paparazzi for the paps, check out the video inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
Amitabh
Good News! Amitabh Bachchan will mark his return next year to Kaun Banega Crorepati; Read on to know more here!
Ankit
Lovely! Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary snapped along with friends as they all welcome the new year
Isha
Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Abhishek Kumar’s close friend Muskaan reveals why he will never nominate Isha Malviya
Mannara
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Kya Baat Hai! Mannara Chopra reveals how Priyanka Chopra was the one who suggested changing her name for the movies
Apara Mehta
Exclusive! It is really questionable how the audience is taking daily soaps so seriously: Apara Mehta
Udaariyaan
Wow! Udaariyaan actors Anuraj Chahal and Aditi Bhagat aka Armaan and Aasma’s wedding look revealed, check it out