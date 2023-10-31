Bigg Boss Season 17: Sad! Ankita reveals her last meeting with SSR says "One night he just left me and I could see it in his eyes he didn't want me anymore success had hit him hard and I knew it was the end of my life with him"

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is getting interesting with the entry of two wild entries and so much drama and fights are happening.

Ankita Lokhande as been playing the game since day one and we have seen how she gets along with everyone in the show and how she voices her opinions.

We have also seen how she is having issues with her husband in the house as she feels that he is ignoring her and is not giving her much time and she is left alone but still the actress is standing tall and fighting it out in the Bigg Boss house.

The actress has a good bond with almost everyone in the house and especially with Munawar we have seen how the duo keep speaking with each other and shares a lot about their lives.

In a video clip that has got viral one can see how Ankita is seen talking to Munawar about her ex - boyfriend late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The actress tells Munawar that overnight my life changes, Sushant just left me all of sudden without any explanation or reason and I was left devasted I couldn't understand what went wrong.

She further said " I could see in his eyes that he didn't want me anymore and there was someone else and that day I knew my life was over with this person but I couldn't understand how I would come out of it the hurt was so painful"

Ankita also mentioned that success had hit him hard and people where brainwashing him but she didn't think in her wildest dream that he would leave her and go and life was never the same after that. He didn't give her any explanation or reason and left nor she ever wanted to find the reason.

The pain will always be there but life moves on and it was the most difficult phase of my life but today I am in a happy space.

Well, there is no doubt that Ankita and Sushant back then were seen as a power couple and their break up came as a shock to everyone had that year they were suppose to tie the knot in December.

This is not the first time she was seen discussing Sushant in the house in the earlier episode she shared her pain with Naved on how difficult it was for her to move on and the pain is unforgettable.

