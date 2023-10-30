Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel get into a heated argument as the latter warns Abhishek to stay away from Isha asks him to stop playing with Isha’s mind and makes it clear that he is her boyfriend

MUMBAI: We have already seen how Abhishek and Isha’s love story made headlines outside and inside of Bigg Boss.

Even on the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode we did see how Salman Khan also lashed out at Isha and Abhishek and told them that they should move on and also told Abhishek that whatever he is doing is wrong and he will get another girl but he didn’t agree.

When Bigg Boss had punished Abhishek when he had told the rest of the housemates to not talk to him it was Isha only who had gone and spoke to him and was confusing him somewhere.

In the last “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode, we did see the entry of Samarth Jurel who is Isha’s current boyfriend and how on seeing him Abhishek broke down as he couldn’t see Isha with someone else.

We had also seen how the contestants also were seen pacifying Abhishek and telling him to move on in the show as he doesn’t deserve this.

In the upcoming episode, Samarth Jurel and Abhishek will have a huge fight where all the contestants would come ahead and would stop the fight as it would be getting physical.

Samarth will tell Abhishek to not question Isha on their relationship and question her how she moved on ahead as fast as now he is with her and that if he crosses the line he will add it from her.

Samarth also goes ahead to hit Abishek but then the contestants control him and that is when Abhishek abuses him and the contestants try to control him.

Well, this seems to be just the beginning of the long spat between the two until Isha doesn’t clear things form her side.

