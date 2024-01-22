Bigg Boss Season 17: Shocking! Abhishek Kumar reveals that he had spoken to Isha before entering the house of not getting their past in the game says “ I had decided after the ninth week if she goes personal I too would go”

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is getting interesting as the show is nearing its finale which is just six days away.

In the upcoming episode, the media will enter the house where the journalist will be grilling the contestants of the show and will be asking questions regarding their game.

Abhihsek Kumar since day one has been playing the game and is seen in the show.

We did see how in the initial days of the show, Abhishek used to pick up a fight with everyone in the house and especially showcase his undying love for Isha who apparently is his ex - girlfriend.

He is the only contestant in the house who has had maximum fights with all the contestants in the show, especially with Arun, KhanZaadi, Sunny, Isha and Samarth.

He has been trending on social media for all the wrong reasons and for his behavior towards Isha.

Every weekend we have seen how Salman Khan has pulled him up and warned him against his behavior but nothing has changed.

Especially his fights with Isha and Samarth were highlighted the most inside and outside of the Bigg Boss house.

The media will question him on his fights with Isha and will tell him that if she went wrong so did he.

To which the actor would say that “Before entering the show Isha and I did speak on the phone and I told her that once we are going inside the house we shouldn’t be bringing our personal life on the show as it is very bad, but she didn’t listen. Then I decided after the ninth week that if she goes personal then I would also stoop to that level”

He was also questioned on his stand on supporting Munawar and his extra marital affairs to which Abhishek said “I didn’t tell him in that manner that it’s okay to cheat but I told him what happened it’s okay and just leave it behind since he was really very down and I had to bring him out of it I agree he did wrong but at that time I had to tell him to leave the past behind and to move ahead”

Well, it will be interesting to see in the upcoming days how Abhishek behaves as he does deserve to be in the finale and in the mid – week eviction which contestant would say a goodbye to the show.

