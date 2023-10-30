Bigg Boss Season 17: Shocking! Aishwarya Sharma and Vicky Jain get into a heated argument actress says "Every men is not like a husband like you"

Bigg Boss Season 17 had began and the contestants are already giving so much content to the show. In the upcoming episode Aishwarya and Vicky will have a huge argument.
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 has entered the third week and a lot drama and fights are happening in the house.

During the "Weekend Ka Vaar" we did see how Salman Khan gave a reality check to Ankita and Vicky and told them where they are going wrong especially Ankita as he felt that she was loosing her identity. 

Also two wild card entries entered the show Manasvi and Samrath ans especially with the entry of the latter the biggest twist came in Abhishek and Isha's love story. 

The two people who haven't yet started their game is Neil and Aishwarya and their fans are waiting for them to began their game. 

But now seems in the upcoming episode, Aishwarya will burst out at Vicky for commenting on her marriage. 

She would tell that there is someone who is talking way too much, he should first see what is happening in his life and then comment on others marriage life.

Aishwarya tells everyone that when in his marriage already so much is happening no wonder he is poking his nose and giving tips for our marriage who gave him the right to comment or say anything on my marriage. 

The fight excerates to another level and when all the housemates would come and control the both as they didn't want anything worse to happen. 

Well, this is the first time that Aishwarya has said something and has come in the limelight.

Seems like Vicky has got a tough competition now as Aishwarya what she feels wrong she voices her opinions loud and clear.

It will be interesting to see until where will this fight go and would things settle between Vicky and Aishwarya. 

Who do you support in this fight between Aishwarya and Vicky? 

Let us know in the comments below. 

