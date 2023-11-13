Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have a massive fight; she accuses him of using her and even tries to kick him

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well and the TRPs are good and it’s among the top five shows when it comes to the BARC rating.

Ankita and Vicky are two couples who have been locked in the house and who are playing the game well. Both have been seen in the game and are making headlines.

Since the game began we have seen how the two couples have been fighting and having problems with each other, especially with the way Vicky has been behaving with Ankita which has also been addressed during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode.

But despite that Vicky’s attitude towards his wife hasn’t yet changed and he keeps doing the same thing and they keep fighting.

In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will change the contestant’s room where he will keep Ankita in the “Dil” room and shift Vicky in the “Dimaag” room.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Contestants have this surprise for Katrina Kaif

Owing to which Ankita will be sad but Bigg Boss will tell her that Vicky is happy and he has no problems with it.

When Vicky comes to her she refuses to talk to him, she tells him to go away or else she would kill him.

She tells him that you are laughing, don't you have any shame you have used me and this is not done and forget that we have been married and she tells him that he is a selfish idiot.

When they try and speak to each other also, Vicky would tell her that he cannot explain her things and that he is bad in handling relationships and he knows that he is wrong and he only disrespects her.

Ankita tells him there is no way that we can sort the differences if they talk about this and Vicky tells her that he is not interested in sorting things.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Ankita and Vicky mend their differences or would things get worse for them in the house.

Who do you support in this fight Ankita or Vicky?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Contestants have this surprise for Katrina Kaif