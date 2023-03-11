Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Arun and Abihsek at loggerheads; Salman Khan lashes out at Abhishek says "You are going wrong in the entire game”

MUMBAI: The "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode will finally be telecast today.

It is one of the most anticipated episodes of the show as Salaman Khan comes and gives an insight about how the week has gone and how good the contestants have been.

Some would get praises while some would get picked up by Salman Khan for not performing well.

This week a lot has happened where with the entry of Samarth things changed between Isha and Abhishek as she was confused but then chose to be with Samarth.

Whereas Abhishek turned towards KhanZaadi and things seemed to be brewing between them.

We also saw the fight between the couples of the show as Neil and Aishwarya were very clear about what they think about each other.

We also saw how Bigg Boss called Neil and asked if Vicky had called him before the show to play the game to which the actor accepted that the two had spoken.

In the upcoming episode, Salman Khan would reveal that KhanZaadi had gone and told two people in the house that she doesn't like the touch of Abhishek and that's when Abhishek will get angry and will go and fight with Arun and Sunny.

The fight would increase and they would forget that Salman Khan is hosting the show and he is waiting.

That's when Slaman Khan would tell them to calm down and tells Abishek that he has lost it in the game and he doesn't know what he is doing and tells him to get a grip of himself.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Abhishek improves himself and moves ahead as every Weekend he has been picked up.

What do you think is Abhishek doing wrong to stay in the game?

Let us know in the comments below.

