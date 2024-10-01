Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui at loggerheads as the actress says “I will expose you fully about the thing that you did with me outside I will tell everyone in the house”

Ayesha had entered the show as a wild card constant and from day one she started to target Munawar and exposed him and brought all the personal details of their relationship on national television.
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17

MUMBAI : Ayesha Khan is a known influencer on social media and these days she is grabbing  the headlines as she has entered Bigg Boss as a wild card contestant.

Since her entry she has been targeting Munawar and is revealing the things that he has been doing with her where she accused him of  two – timing her and his ex – girlfriend Nazila and met them on the same day.

She revealed many personal details and Muanwar had accepted everything on national television which had shocked the audience.

During the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode we did see how Salman Khan did lash out at Ayesha and said that she came on the show for fame and identity and she is just using Munawar to go ahead in the show.

Ayesha denied all the allegations and said that she came to make a public apology as many things were building inside him.

During the family week when Munawar’s sister entered the house she greeted and met everyone but ignored Ayesha.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Check out the nominated contestants of this week; one contestant’s journey to end this weekend

Now in the upcoming episode, Ayesha will reveal that she hasn’t said many things over here and now it’s time she tells it out as she cannot keep it inside.

She told Munawar that she will expose him in front of everyone and won’t spare him and the one thing he did with her and promised her she will reveal it on national television.

Munawar is seen saying that this is becoming way too much as that thing she is speaking about is very personal and requests Bigg Boss to stop it.

Well, it seems like the cold war between Muanwar and Ayesha isn’t going to stop and this is going to go until the end of the show.

In this fight between Muanwar and Ayesha, who do you support?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Family members get a special power to eliminate one nominated contestant

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

