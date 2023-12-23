Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestant Falaq Naaz lashes out at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain for making a joke of their marriage on the show

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well when it comes to TRP ratings and is among the top twenty shows when it comes to TRP ratings.

Ankita and Vicky are coming out as very strong contestants of the show as since day one they have been playing the game and making their place strong in the audience's hearts.

We have often seen them fighting and having issues where they two keep blaming each other for some or the other reason, and the netizens feel that they would have issues post the show as Vicky doesn’t talk properly to Ankita.

Ankita has broken down in the show and has revealed that she doesn’t know what is going wrong between Vicky and her.

In the latest development Ankita was seen talking to Abhishek and that’s when Vicky got angry and was about to hit Ankita but controlled himself.

Now this video has gone viral and the netizens are questioning Ankita as to why she is with him.

Falaq Naaz was a contestant of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 and she really played the game well and was among the strong contestants of the show.

Now she took to social media and condemned the recent act of Vicky and told that they shouldn't make a joke of their marriage on social media.

The actress wrote “What is wrong with them? Why this desperation? Only to be on the show? They should have some maturity and dignity towards their marriage and towards each other as an individual and as partners! Sadd! I am sorry but not sorry to say that this worst game plan ever”’

Well, there is no doubt that Vicky has been receiving a lot of flak for his behavior with his wife Ankita.

What do you think about this behavior of Vicky with Ankita?

